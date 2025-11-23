PM Modi extends birthday wishes to LS Speaker Om Birla, praises his 'tireless' service for nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, praising his "tireless" efforts toward making parliamentary proceedings "productive" and "people-centric".

Birla, a senior BJP leader, was born to Shrikrishna Birla and Shakuntala Devi in a Marwari Hindu family. He earned his master's degree in commerce from Government Commerce College in Kota and Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer.

He currently serves as the 18th Speaker of the Lok Sabha, having been re-elected to the position on June 26. Before his tenure in Parliament, he represented the Kota South Assembly constituency in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from 2003 to 2014. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha Speaker election as an NDA candidate. He is a three-time MP from the Kota Lok Sabha constituency.

In a message on X, the Prime Minister said, "My best wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji on his birthday. He is known for his calm leadership and unifying presence in the House."

PM Modi added that Birla's dedication to strengthening legislative processes, promoting constructive debate and maintaining the dignity of Parliament has earned him widespread respect.

"He has worked tirelessly to make Parliament productive and people-centric. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the nation," the Prime Minister added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to greet the Speaker, writing, "Warm wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla ji on his birthday. His thoughtful conduct and firm commitment to strengthening parliamentary processes have added great value to India's democratic journey. May he be blessed with good health, long life and continued strength to serve the nation."

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari joined in the wishes, posting, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla ji. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful life."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while extending his greetings, described Birla as "endowed with an eloquent oratory, a simple and straightforward demeanour, and a diligent personality."

He said Birla's "visionary and balanced leadership has further strengthened the democratic decorum in Parliament".

Sharma said that by establishing "new traditions of dialogue, cooperation, and meaningful deliberation," Birla has contributed significantly to shaping "an inspiring path of politics that places public welfare above all."

He added that Birla's role in the "sacred yagna of nation-building is exceedingly commendable."

The Chief Minister concluded his message with a prayer to Lord Ram, expressing hope that Birla is blessed with "excellent health, long life, and the continuous strength for public service."