PM Modi extends wishes as Kerala marks 68 yrs of statehood

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala celebrates its 68th formation day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the state on the occasion.

“Kerala Piravi greetings! Kerala state is known for its mesmerising landscapes, vibrant traditions and hardworking people. People from Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields. May the people of the state keep progressing in the times to come,” said PM on his social media account.

The state of Kerala was created on 1 November 1956. Prior to 1956, Kerala had been divided into four regions: South Canara (Kasaragod region), Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore.

On 1 November 1956, the taluk of Kasargod in the South Canara district of Madras, the Malabar district of Madras, and Travancore-Cochin, without four southern taluks (which joined Tamil Nadu), merged to form the state of Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act.

Then soon came the first Assembly election and that too was a record of sorts when the now legendary Communist E. M. S. Namboothiripad-led government became the first elected Communist government in the world.

More popularly known as Kerala Day in English and Kerala Piravi in Malayalam, the day is celebrated every year on November 1 to commemorate the establishment of the state of Kerala.

On a broader note, this day is also seen as one to spotlight Kerala's progress, achievements, and cultural heritage on a global stage.

Kerala Piravi is derived from the Malayalam word 'piravi' meaning birth.

The occasion marks the unification of Malayalam-speaking regions into a single state.

On this day, the tradition continues although on a smaller scale, women are generally dressed in the traditional set and mundu, more popularly known as Kerala Saree, while men wear ‘mundu’ (white dhothi).

Likewise, on this day, there is increased activity at educational institutions and in some government offices Malayala Bhasha Vaarams, or language contests, to foster the cultural and linguistic heritage of the state.