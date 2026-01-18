PM Modi flays 'previous govts' for handing over Assam's soil to infiltrators, lauds CM Sarma for effectively tackling menace

In a veiled attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the previous governments for "handing over" Assam's soil to infiltrators, just to secure votes.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of an elevated corridor in Kaziranga, he said that during the opposition's rule, infiltration increased, and infiltrators, with no concern for Assam's history, culture or faith, carried out widespread encroachments.

The Prime Minister added that infiltration led to encroachment in animal corridors, promoted illegal poaching, and increased smuggling and other crimes.

At the same time, he praised the Himanta government in Assam for effectively tackling infiltration, freeing forests, historic cultural sites and people's lands from encroachments, which is being widely appreciated.

Expressing concern over infiltrators disturbing the demographic balance, attacking culture, snatching jobs from the poor and youth, and fraudulently occupying land in tribal areas, posing a grave threat to both Assam and the nation's security, PM Modi cautioned people to "remain vigilant" against the opposition, stating that "its only policy is to protect infiltrators and gain power".

PM Modi remarked that the opposition and its allies are following this approach across the country, citing how in Bihar, they organised marches and rallies to "shield" infiltrators, but the people completely rejected them.

He expressed confidence that the people of Assam, too, will deliver a strong response to the opposition.

PM Modi highlighted that Assam's development is opening new doors for the progress of the entire Northeast and is giving direction to the Act East Policy.

He emphasised that when Assam advances, the Northeast advances, and with the government's efforts and the trust of the people, the region will reach new heights.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed 'bhoomi pujan' of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (4-Laning of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 crore.

The 86-km-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature 35 km of Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, 21 km Bypass section and 30 km widening of the existing highway section of NH-715 from two to four lanes.

The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park’s rich biodiversity.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also flagged off two New Amrit Bharat Express trains - Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express.

These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for the people. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita were present on the occasion.