PM Modi greets people on Utkala Dibasa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, and said Odia people are making landmark contributions to India's progress. Utkala Dibasa marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state under the British in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa province following a long struggle by its people. It was called Orissa before its name was changed to Odisha in 2011. ''On the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa, best wishes to the people of Odisha. Odia people are making landmark contributions to India's progress and Odia culture is globally admired,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''I pray for Odisha's development in the times to come,'' he said.