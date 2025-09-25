PM Modi Hails Next-Gen GST: Shirt Tax Drops From ₹117 To ₹35 Since 2014

He said the reforms ease the burden on the poor and middle class, boost businesses, and pave the way for a simpler, transparent tax system while promoting self-reliance and global investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the transformative impact of India’s new Next-Generation GST (Goods and Services Tax) while inaugurating the UP International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida. Addressing a large gathering of traders, exporters, and entrepreneurs, the Prime Minister explained how the reform is designed to simplify the tax system, reduce burdens on citizens, and encourage business growth.

Using a relatable example, PM Modi said that earlier, if someone bought a shirt worth ₹1,000, they had to pay ₹117 as tax. With the new GST structure, that amount has now come down significantly to just ₹35. He emphasized that such reforms are not only easing the financial strain on middle-class families but also making Indian goods more competitive in the global market.

“This Next-Gen GST is a pro-poor and pro-business reform. It ensures that both the consumer and the businessman benefit. The aim is to create a system that is simple, transparent, and fair,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also linked the GST overhaul to his government’s broader vision of self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat), stressing that a smoother tax regime is essential for attracting investment and strengthening India’s position in global trade. He praised Uttar Pradesh’s growing role as an economic hub, noting how the state is fast becoming a magnet for domestic and foreign investors thanks to infrastructure development and policy support.

Calling GST reform a “game changer,” PM Modi said it represents the government’s determination to replace outdated, complex tax policies with a modern framework that fuels economic expansion. He also assured businesses that the government would continue to work towards reducing compliance burdens and fostering ease of doing business.

The UP International Trade Show 2025, where the Prime Minister made these remarks, serves as a platform to showcase India’s manufacturing, innovation, and export potential. With the introduction of Next-Gen GST, the event carried added significance, symbolizing India’s push toward a simplified, investment-friendly economy.