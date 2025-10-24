PM Modi Highlights Record Diwali Sales, Says Next-Gen GST Reforms Driving Growth And Jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have significantly strengthened India’s economy and opened fresh avenues for job creation, particularly in the MSME and retail industries.

Addressing the 17th Rozgar Mela virtually, Modi emphasized that empowering youth remains a central focus of his government’s policies, from economic decisions to international collaborations. Calling the latest GST changes “transformational,” he said the reforms are not just increasing savings but also driving new employment and growth opportunities.

Referring to the recent festive season, he noted, “The nation saw record sales during Dhanteras and Diwali, setting new benchmarks. This demonstrates how GST reforms have injected new energy into India’s economy.” Modi said the positive outcomes are evident in MSMEs and retail, where new jobs are emerging in manufacturing, logistics, and distribution.

At the event, over 51,000 appointment letters for government positions were distributed, taking the total number of jobs offered through Rozgar Melas to over 11 lakh. Modi reiterated that India’s youth power is a key strength of the nation and that his administration is committed to expanding employment opportunities.

He also mentioned that India’s collaboration with the United Kingdom in sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and fintech will open up international opportunities for Indian professionals. These global partnerships, he said, will strengthen exports and skill development among India’s workforce.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Ajay Tamta distributed appointment letters in New Delhi as part of the national Rozgar Mela initiative.