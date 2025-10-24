Live
- Minister Nara Lokesh promotes investment in AP in Australia
- South Indian Movies Streaming This Week: Lokah, They Call Him OG, Nadikar & More
- CPI(M) confirms PM SHRI pact, Cong criticises Vijayan govt’s move
- Dude Day 7 Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Crosses ₹56.55 Cr in 1 Week | Strong Run in Tamil Nadu
- Kurnool Bus Accident: Over 20 Dead, Pawan Kalyan Orders Safety Action
- Microsoft Revives Clippy as AI-Powered ‘Mico’: A Nostalgic Return with Modern Intelligence
- Amla Benefits for Skin and Hair | Natural Tips for Healthy Hair & Glowing Skin
- Neha Sharma stuns in breezy blue ensemble
- Hebah Patel showcases her timeless charm
- Kurnool bus fire tragedy turns devastating: Over 20 feared dead, entire family from Nellore among victims
PM Modi Highlights Record Diwali Sales, Says Next-Gen GST Reforms Driving Growth And Jobs
Highlights
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the impact of next-generation GST reforms, citing record sales during Dhanteras and Diwali as proof of India’s growing economy.
- Speaking at the 17th Rozgar Mela, he said the reforms are creating new jobs in MSME and retail sectors while global partnerships will further boost youth employment opportunities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have significantly strengthened India’s economy and opened fresh avenues for job creation, particularly in the MSME and retail industries.
Addressing the 17th Rozgar Mela virtually, Modi emphasized that empowering youth remains a central focus of his government’s policies, from economic decisions to international collaborations. Calling the latest GST changes “transformational,” he said the reforms are not just increasing savings but also driving new employment and growth opportunities.
Referring to the recent festive season, he noted, “The nation saw record sales during Dhanteras and Diwali, setting new benchmarks. This demonstrates how GST reforms have injected new energy into India’s economy.” Modi said the positive outcomes are evident in MSMEs and retail, where new jobs are emerging in manufacturing, logistics, and distribution.
At the event, over 51,000 appointment letters for government positions were distributed, taking the total number of jobs offered through Rozgar Melas to over 11 lakh. Modi reiterated that India’s youth power is a key strength of the nation and that his administration is committed to expanding employment opportunities.
He also mentioned that India’s collaboration with the United Kingdom in sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and fintech will open up international opportunities for Indian professionals. These global partnerships, he said, will strengthen exports and skill development among India’s workforce.
Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Ajay Tamta distributed appointment letters in New Delhi as part of the national Rozgar Mela initiative.
Next Story