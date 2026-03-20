PM Modi, HM Shah to lead BJP’s high stakes Kerala push ahead of Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram: With the campaign for the April 9 Assembly elections entering its decisive phase, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP is preparing an all out offensive in Kerala, deploying its top national leadership in a bid to script a historic breakthrough.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders comprising various Chief Ministers are set to descend on the state, underscoring the party’s determination to open its account in the 140 member Assembly.

According to party sources, PM Modi will undertake two whirlwind tours across key districts, addressing rallies and energising cadres.

The BJP’s campaign blueprint focusses on high visibility outreach in politically significant regions such as Kasargod, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Thrissur.

The party draws confidence from its recent electoral gains, most notably actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s emphatic victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, where he secured a margin exceeding 70,000 votes.

This was followed by the BJP wresting control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the December local body polls another first in a state where it has traditionally struggled for space.

Yet, the numbers present a mixed picture. While the BJP polled 15.64 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it saw a marginal dip to 14.71 per cent in the 2025 local body polls.

Despite this, the party remains upbeat, pointing to its second place finishes in nine constituencies in the 2021 Assembly elections as evidence of growing traction.

State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has expressed confidence that the party will not only break its long standing electoral barrier but also secure multiple seats in the upcoming Assembly.

However, challenges persist. Kerala’s unique demographic composition where minorities, including Muslims and Christians, account for around 42 per cent of the population remains a critical factor.

Party strategists acknowledge that sustained outreach to community leaders will be crucial as national figures step up engagement in the days ahead.

As the campaign intensifies, the BJP’s high voltage push signals a determined attempt to convert incremental gains into a historic electoral foothold in Kerala.