PM Modi In Bhutan Promises Stern Action Against Delhi Blast Conspirators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day state visit to Bhutan’s capital Thimphu, on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed 13 lives. He assured that all those involved in plotting the attack would face strict punishment.

Addressing the incident during his visit, Modi said he was in constant touch with security and investigative agencies through the night and emphasized that the government would uncover every detail of the conspiracy. “The horrific incident in Delhi has pained the entire nation. I share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones. Those behind this heinous act will not be spared,” he said.

Following the explosion, Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act. Security has been intensified across key areas in the capital, including airports, railway stations, and major terminals. Two former owners of the car involved in the blast were detained on Monday evening as part of the investigation. Home minister Amit Shah confirmed that all possible angles are being examined and that findings will soon be made public.