PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University, terms it 'symbol of India's academic heritage'

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir district on Wednesday and described it as 'symbol of India's vibrant cultural exchange and academic heritage'.

The event saw the presence of many eminent personalities and ambassadors from more than a dozen nations, besides External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The new campus of one of the world's oldest universities has been constructed near the ruins of Nalanda University, as it existed in ancient times.

After inaugurating the campus, PM Modi said that the university is not just a name but an identity for the country.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said: "I got the opportunity to come to Nalanda in the first 10 days after taking the oath for the third term. This is not only my good fortune, but I also see it as an auspicious sign of India's development journey."

"Nalanda is an identity, an honour, a value, a mantra, a pride, and a saga. It is the proclamation of truth that books may be burned in the flames, but it can't erase knowledge," PM Modi further said.

The Prime Minister called for building on the legacy of the ancient university and developing it into a modern education behemoth where students can study and benefit from its rich experience.

"Children were not admitted to ancient Nalanda on the basis of their identity or their nationality. There are youth from every class in every country here. In this new campus of Nalanda University, we have to strengthen the same ancient system again in a modern form, and I am happy to see that many students have started coming here from many countries of the world today," PM Modi stated.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: "Today, I am very happy to see that Nalanda University has become fully functional. Currently, 400 students from 17 countries are studying here."

"All the buildings and campus for the university have expanded a lot and have also become very beautiful. I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi who came and inaugurated the new campus," Nitish Kumar said.

The Bihar CM said that Rajgir was the first capital of the Magadh Empire. Earlier, it was known as Rajgriha and remains a confluence of five religions.