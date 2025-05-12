PM Modi: India has temporarily suspended retaliation, will monitor Pak's next moves

In a powerful address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, calling it a horrific act that shook both the country and the world.

The Prime Minister said that "Operation Sindoor" is India’s new doctrine against terrorism. "After surgical strikes and airstrikes, now Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line… if India is attacked, we will give a befitting response, and we will respond on our terms," PM Modi said, reaffirming India’s commitment to fight terrorism relentlessly.

He further said that while India had temporarily suspended its retaliatory actions against Pakistan’s terrorist and military installations, the government was closely monitoring Pakistan’s actions. "We have only temporarily suspended our response to Pakistan's terrorist and military bases. In the coming days, we will measure every step taken by Pakistan against this benchmark - what attitude they adopt," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "The brutality displayed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22 shook the entire country and the world. Innocent citizens, who were on vacation, were mercilessly killed in front of their families and children, targeted based on their religion."

"This was a very gruesome face of terror, a cruelty aimed at breaking the fabric of peace and harmony in our nation," PM Modi said, stressing that the attack was not only an assault on innocent lives but also a vile attempt to disrupt the country’s social unity. "For me personally, this pain was immense," he added.

In response to the attack, PM Modi stated that the entire nation, along with all political parties, stood united against terrorism. "After this terrorist attack, the entire country, every political party, rose as one against terror," he said.

The Prime Minister also made it clear that India’s armed forces were given full autonomy to retaliate. We have given full freedom to our armed forces to crush terrorism. Today, every terrorist, every terror organisation knows what happens when they try to remove the Sindoor from our sisters and daughters," PM Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister’s address sent a clear and resolute message to Pakistan, underscoring that India would continue to stand firm against terrorism and hold Pakistan accountable for its role in fostering terror across borders. The remarks also emphasised India’s readiness to act decisively against terrorism whenever required.

This marks a significant moment in India's approach to counterterrorism, as PM Modi reaffirmed that terrorism will not be tolerated and Pakistan will be held accountable for its actions.