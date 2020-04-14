PM Modi: India Is On Right Track In War Against Coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised address to the nation on Tuesday pointed out that India is in a better position because of integrated approach. PM Modi observed that India is on the right track in its fight against COVID-19. PM Modi announced that the ongoing lockdown would be extended till May 3 and further observed that all restrictions pertaining to lockdown will continue to be in place till then.

PM Modi said that comprehensive guidelines will be circulated on Wednesday with regard to the lockdown. Over the next one week, restrictions will be stringent, he said. Every area will be monitored and evaluated closely, he pointed out. If an area is free of hotspots some essential movement could be permitted subject to disciplined compliance.

PM Modi outlined the steps taken by the Centre in the battle against COVID-19 and pointed out that India's fight marked by quick decision-making. PM Modi pointed out that more than exclusive 600 COVID-19 hospitals are there currently, and these facilities would be increased.

PM Modi added that the lockdown measures will continue since an aggressive approach to fight COVID-19, identify hotspots and contain the transmission of the pandemic was essential. He pointed out that many states have already announced extension of the lockdown.

The Prime Minister lauded the citizens of India for fighting COVID-19 bravely. He urged citizens to download the Aarogya Setu app and appeal to others too.

PM Modi observed that all Indians have battling together against difficult odds, such as widespread hunger and lack of transport facilities. He recognised the fact that many people are away from home at this difficult time. The Prime Minister commended citizens for behaving like disciplined soldiers and said he was concerned about the suffering of daily wagers and the poor.

PM Modi extended his greetings on numerous festivals which mark new year in various parts of the country.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to be safe and healthy. PM Modi also exhorted citizens to use face masks and take care of the elderly. PM Modi urged his fellow-countrymen to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.