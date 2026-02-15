PM Modi Invited To Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In On February 17

Bangladesh has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of its Prime Minister-elect Tarique Rahman, scheduled for February 17 in Dhaka, following his party’s sweeping victory in the national elections.

Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is set to take office after the first parliamentary polls held since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. India has not yet officially confirmed receipt of the invitation, and a final call on the prime minister’s attendance is awaited as New Delhi and Dhaka look to recalibrate bilateral relations.

According to officials, India is among 13 countries invited by Muhammad Yunus, along with China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend.

The BNP secured a commanding majority, winning 209 of the 297 seats declared, while Jamaat-e-Islami took 68 seats. The Awami League was barred from contesting the polls, which recorded a voter turnout of 59.44%. After the results, Modi spoke with Rahman and reiterated India’s commitment to peace, progress and prosperity for both nations, saying he looked forward to working together on shared development goals.

Rahman has said Bangladesh’s national interest will guide his foreign policy towards India, stressing balanced ties with regional powers including India, China and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the BNP signalled its intent for constructive engagement with New Delhi based on mutual respect and regional stability.