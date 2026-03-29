PM Modi lauds innovative learning models, praises Bengaluru institute and Naga community

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised innovative approaches to education, highlighting the work of the Prayog Institute of Education Research and the traditional learning practices of the Naga community.

Addressing the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister invoked a well-known saying to underline the importance of continuous learning and active participation.

“There is an old saying, ‘Karat Karat Abhyas Ke, Jadmat Hot Sujan’, which means that the more we practice continuously, the more intellect we keep acquiring. People also learn best when there is active participation on their part,” he said.

Referring to a unique initiative in Bengaluru, PM Modi said he had learned about the work being carried out by the Prayog Institute of Education Research, a team focused on research-driven educational projects. He noted that the organisation is actively working to popularise science education at the school level.

“They have launched an experiment called Anveshan, which provides students from 9th to 12th standard the opportunity to innovate in areas like Chemistry, Earth Science, and Wellness,” he said, adding that such initiatives offer students valuable exposure to research and also provide them with a platform to publish their projects.

The Prime Minister said that such efforts give students “a very good research experience and a platform to publish their projects,” helping to build confidence and curiosity among young learners.

Recalling his interaction with students during Pareeksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi said some students had expressed hesitation in pursuing science due to fear of the subject.

“The efforts of the Prayog team in this direction are commendable. This initiative gives students the opportunity to engage with science and demonstrate practical experience. When we try something firsthand, curiosity and interest are generated. Who knows, perhaps one of these young friends of mine might be a great scientist of the future,” he said.

The Prime Minister also commended the Naga community for blending tradition with modern education while preserving their cultural heritage. Referring to practices in Nagaland, he said the community continues to uphold its traditional values while adopting contemporary approaches to learning.

“The people of this community deeply respect their tribal traditions. They are proud of this and simultaneously also maintain a modern approach. The Naga tribes had a traditional system of Morung learning, in which elders would share traditional knowledge, history, and life skills with the youth through their experiences. Over time, this system has evolved into the Morung concept of education. Through this system, interest in children in subjects like mathematics and science is instilled,” he said.

He further noted that in this system, elders teach life skills through stories, folk songs, and traditional games, ensuring that education remains rooted in culture while also encouraging intellectual growth.

“In this way, our Nagaland is advancing children's education while preserving its cultural heritage. If you learn about such efforts in your area, please share them with me,” the Prime Minister added.



