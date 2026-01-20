PM Modi lauds ‘Millennial’ Nitin Nabin As He assumes Charge As BJP National President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin after he formally took charge as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister referred to Nabin as a millennial leader and praised his journey within the organisation.

Modi said the BJP was now being led by someone who belongs to a generation that has witnessed India’s rapid transformation on both economic and technological fronts. Highlighting this transition, he remarked that Nabin grew up in an era that relied on radio for news and has adapted seamlessly to modern tools such as artificial intelligence.

Congratulating him on the new responsibility, the Prime Minister said Nitin Nabin was now his “boss” in matters related to the party. He added that the role of the BJP president extended beyond the organisation and included ensuring effective coordination within the National Democratic Alliance.

During his address, Modi also acknowledged the contributions of former BJP presidents, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, crediting them for strengthening the party’s presence across the country and helping it retain power at the Centre.

Nitin Nabin, who was elected unopposed, succeeds JP Nadda as BJP national president. A senior leader from Bihar, he is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and a former state minister, known for his organisational skills and administrative experience.