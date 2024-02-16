PM Modi Launched National Creators Award 2024: Registrations are open till 21st Feb.

National Creators Award 2024 registrations are open, nominate now and select creators categories. The Indian government has announced the prestigious National Creators Award to honor and celebrate the remarkable contributions of modern-day influencers. There are different categories you can apply online and complete your registration. The primary objective of the National Creators Award is to shine a spotlight on a diverse array of voices and talents that are driving India’s growth and shaping its cultural narrative. This is a great initiative started by the Central Government of India, Tech Creators Award, best creator in Gaming and other categories.

This initiative aimed to acknowledge individuals who are actively fostering positive social change and driving innovation. Also creating an atmosphere of digital India as highlighted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vocal about recognizing the transformative potential of the creator economy.

The government of India, MyGov has started a national Creators Award which seeks digital innovators and content creators for their significant contributions to India’s digital landscape. We all know that in our country there are many content creators. The information about the National Creators Award was provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a tweet.

National Creators Awa﻿rd 2024 categories:

There are different types of categories for which you can submit your nomination and complete the National Creators Award 2024 Registration on or before the last date.

Best storyteller award: In this category recognizing creators who promote India’s rich cultural heritage through creative storytelling.

Disruptor of the Year: In this category, the government of India offers greater who challenge conventional norms and drive significant innovation or change in their respective fields.

Celebrity Creator of the Year: In this category, acknowledge profile influencers who leverage their celebrity status to inspire positive change and create impactful content.

Green Champion award: The influencer Who advocates environmental production sustainability and green practices.

Best creator of social change: Recognising creators who use their platform to advocate for social and charitable causes inclusivity empowerment and other positive initiatives.

Most impact full agri creator: In this category government honors creators who educate and showcase new farming techniques and equipment to benefit the agriculture sector.

Cultural Ambassador of the Year: Recognising individuals who promote Indian culture through diverse content across various cultural aspects.

International creator awards: In this category, the government orders an influential-based approach that contributes to augmenting India’s culture and soft power on a global scale.

Best travel creator award: In this category, the government celebrates craters who showcase India series tourism potential through their content.

Swachh Ambassador award: In this category, the government recognizes creators who actively promote cleanliness and hygiene practices.

New India campaign award: Acknowledging influencers, who showcase India’s achievements and raise awareness about government policies and National Building initiatives.

Tech creator award: In this category government-ordered influencers who simplify Technology offer inside rebus and Recommendations on the latest innovations and gadgets.

Heritage Fashion Icon Award: In this category, the government recognizes characters who promote local clothing brands.

Most creative creators (male and female): The government of India recognizes influencers who offer entertaining and socially impactful content.

Best creator in the food category: In this category those creators who review, and create food-related content to promote India’s diverse food culture.

Best creator in the education category: In this category, the government honors craters in the educational sector who provide Informational content to learners.

Best creator in the gaming category: In this category, the government recognizes creators who engage their audience through gameplay reviews or sports commentary.

Best Nano creator: Recognising Nano creators who engage interact and Foster personal connections with their audience.

Best health and fitness creator: In this category government brings craters who focus on health Wellness fitness and encourage a healthier Lifestyle through their content.

Selection process:

The selection of influences involves a nomination phase screening of nominations public voting and a review by the jury panel. The winners will be determined based on a combination of jury and public votes ensuring of fair and transparent selection process. Additionally, the specific categories such as the International Creator Award and the Tech Greater Award highlight influencer-based approaches and those that simplify Technology respectively. In these categories undergo the same selection process ensuring equal consideration for all nominees. National creator awards registration can be completed at the official website @https://innovateindia.mygov.in/national-creators-award-2024/.