PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mega Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) initiative on Monday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mega Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) initiative on Monday. Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi posted a video of the spiritual leader, Sadhguru on the subject urging people to listen to the "lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA by Sadhguru. Prime Minister Modi further adds that Sadhguru "provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups", he tweeted.

PM Modi's initiative is an attempt to clear the air on the subject and spell out that CAA is aimed at providing citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from other countries and that it is in no way connected to Indian citizens.

The PM is also seeking to delink CAA from National Register of Citizens (NRC). PM Modi's outreach program also comes as a response to protests on CAA in many parts of the country and strong resistance to the Act from opposition parties led by the Congress.

The Prime Minister's tweet is an attempt to dispel confusion and anxiety on the issue of CAA. Soon after PM Modi used the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA, it rose to the top of Twitter trends in no time.

The BJP also put out a series of tweets in support of CAA. The party tweet said that no provision of article 371 would be violated. "The linguistic, cultural and social identity of the people of North East would be preserved," it said. The tweet termed as "Myth Buster" is an attempt by the party to allay the fears and misgivings of protesters on the issue.




