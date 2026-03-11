PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday to participate in the third campaign rally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Panchapoor in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi district. Before addressing the rally, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of major development projects in Tamil Nadu worth Rs 5,650 crore.

Among the key initiatives was the foundation stone for a Rs 3,680-crore natural gas distribution project, which will supply piped cooking gas to nearly nine lakh households. The project will also provide gas to about 200 commercial establishments and include the establishment of 201 natural gas stations, significantly improving energy efficiency and reducing pollution.

The Prime Minister also dedicated a Rs 1,490-crore lubricant blending plant to the nation and inaugurated a major facility of Indian Oil Corporation located in Manali, Chennai.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a green bypass road near the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, which is expected to improve road connectivity and enhance tourism to the historic Chola-era site.

In the railway sector, PM Modi flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and one passenger train service, strengthening connectivity between the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and other regions of the country.

He also inaugurated 370 km of rural roads built under the Central government’s rural development programme, which is expected to benefit farmers, students and patients by improving access to essential services.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony, PM Modi said the projects would strengthen Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and generate employment opportunities.

“Today, welfare and development projects worth Rs 5,650 crore have been dedicated to the nation. I am happy to launch initiatives in the energy, infrastructure and petroleum sectors. These projects will create employment opportunities for nearly 1,000 youth in Tamil Nadu,” the Prime Minister said.

Recalling his previous visit to the region, PM Modi mentioned the celebrations marking the 1,000th anniversary of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple and said the new highway project would greatly benefit tourism.

He also noted that eight redeveloped railway stations were inaugurated in Madurai last week under the Amrit Bharat scheme and that the newly launched train services would further improve connectivity across southern Tamil Nadu.

“A developed India requires a developed Tamil Nadu. Our goal is to build a developed Tamil Nadu as part of a developed India,” PM Modi said, adding that the Centre would continue to work with full commitment for the state’s progress.

Union Minister L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and BJP leader Nainar Nagendran were among those present at the event.



