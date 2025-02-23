PM Modi lays foundation stone of cancer hospital in MP's Bageshwar Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Madhya Pradesh's Garha village at the invitation of Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

The hospital, aimed at providing free medical treatment to cancer patients from underprivileged backgrounds, will be equipped with state-of-the-art chemotherapy and cancer treatment facilities.

Specialist doctors will oversee patient care, ensuring advanced medical support. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 200 crore, is expected to be completed within two to three years.

Addressing a massive gathering, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for visiting Bundelkhand twice in a short span. "This time, I came at the invitation of Balaji. It is truly Hanuman Ji's blessing that this centre of faith is now transforming into a centre of health as well," he said.

He highlighted that the Bageshwar Dham Medical Science and Research Institute will be built on a 10-acre plot, with its first phase featuring a 100-bed facility.

Taking aim at those who, he claimed, "hate the Hindu religion," the Prime Minister stated, "There have always been people who mock our faith, ridicule religion, and seek to divide society. Many times, foreign powers also try to weaken our country and religion by supporting such elements. These forces have been present in different phases for centuries."

He further accused these groups of attacking Hindu beliefs, saints, temples, and cultural traditions.

"Their agenda is to break the unity of our society. But in such an environment, my younger brother Dhirendra Shastri has been working tirelessly to spread the mantra of unity across the country," he added.

Praising Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's efforts, PM Modi lauded his initiative to establish the cancer institute, stating, "Now, at Bageshwar Dham, devotees will not only receive the blessings of bhajan and food but also the gift of a healthy life."

The Prime Minister also commended the mass wedding ceremonies organised by Bageshwar Dham for economically weaker sections.

"I have been informed that on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, a mass wedding for 251 daughters will be held here. I deeply appreciate this noble initiative and extend my heartfelt blessings to the newlywed couples, wishing them a happy married life," he added.

Speaking on the ongoing Maha Kumbh, PM Modi highlighted its spiritual and cultural significance.

"The Maha Kumbh is now reaching its culmination. Millions have arrived, taken the sacred dip, and sought the blessings of saints. Witnessing this grand event, one is naturally awestruck -- this is truly a Maha Kumbh of unity," he said.

"Held once every 144 years, this Maha Kumbh will continue to inspire future generations as a symbol of national togetherness," the Prime Minister added.