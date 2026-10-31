PM Modi leads 'National Unity Pledge' at Ekta Nagar; BSF woman officer commands national flag guard

Ekta Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the National Unity Pledge at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, where participants vowed to uphold the country's unity, integrity and security and contribute to safeguarding its internal security.

The pledge was administered during the ceremony at the Parade Ground, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The audience was asked to stand, extend their right hands and repeat the oath after the Prime Minister.

"I solemnly pledge that I will dedicate myself to preserving the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive to spread this message among my fellow countrymen," the pledge said.

It also acknowledged Sardar Patel's vision and contribution to national integration, with participants resolving to contribute towards safeguarding the country's internal security.

The ceremony concluded with the slogan "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

The proceedings began with the arrival of the national flag, for which the audience was asked to stand while uniformed personnel saluted.

The national flag guard was commanded by Assistant Commandant Mrudula Lingaraju described by the officials as the Border Security Force's first woman parachute-trained officer.

The guard has led the national flag contingent at the National Unity Day parade for the fifth consecutive year.

Officials said the observance of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was conceived to strengthen the spirit of national unity and reaffirm the commitment to building a strong and self-reliant India.

The programme also featured a presentation of the flags of Indian police forces, symbolising their commitment to internal security and their service to the country.

The presentation was directed by Lokesh Anand and Yogesh Solanki.

The annual celebrations at Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity, commemorate Sardar Patel's contribution to the integration of princely states after Independence.

The day is observed on October 31 to reinforce the message of national unity and integrity.

Saturday's programme also included a march-past by police and security forces from different parts of the country, with a special focus on personnel involved in operations against Left-Wing Extremism and the Union government's campaign for a 'Naxal-free' India.



