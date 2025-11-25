PM Modi Leads Saffron Flag Hoisting At Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid Grand Ceremonial Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, offered prayers at the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday before leading the ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the 191-foot shikhar of the Ram Mandir. The event, regarded by many as a symbolic second “pran pratishtha,” drew thousands of invited guests, religious leaders and devotees.

The triangular saffron flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20–22 feet in length, features the symbols of a radiant Sun, an ‘Om’, and the sacred Kovidara tree—considered a hybrid of Mandar and Parijat created through ancient botanical knowledge. The hoisting was scheduled to coincide with the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat linked to Vivah Panchami of Shri Ram and Sita.

Before the ceremony, the prime minister visited the Saptmandir, Sheshavtar Mandir, Annapurna Mandir, Ram Lalla’s sanctum and the newly opened Ram Darbar. This visit marked his first darshan at the Ram Darbar since it was opened to the public. The Darbar showcases Lord Ram and Sita on a throne with Hanuman and Bharat bowing at their feet, while Lakshman and Shatrughan stand guard.

Massive security arrangements were put in place, with nearly 7,000 personnel—including ATS commandos, NSG snipers and cyber teams—deployed across Ayodhya. A community meal (bhandara) was organised for devotees and security forces.

The temple trust invited between 6,000 and 7,000 guests from across Uttar Pradesh, including representatives of tribal communities and even the son of a litigant from the Babri case. The trust ensured accommodation and necessary facilities for all invitees.

Yogi Adityanath, who welcomed the guests earlier in the day, described the flag as a symbol of India’s cultural resurgence, while deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the world would witness the pinnacle of Sanatan culture. Congress, however, accused the government of over-publicising the event for political effect, insisting that reverence for Lord Ram does not require constant promotion.

Modi’s visit began with a roadshow in Ayodhya, where he greeted crowds before reaching the temple complex. He is expected to address the gathering after the flag hoisting and depart around 1:30 pm. According to temple authorities, the flag’s installation marks the formal completion of the temple following the consecration of Ram Lalla in January 2024.

The Ram Mandir’s architecture blends North Indian Nagara-style shikhars with a South Indian-inspired 800-meter Parkota. The outer temple walls depict 87 stone-carved scenes from the Valmiki Ramayana, while the enclosure walls feature 79 bronze artworks reflecting India’s cultural heritage.