PM Modi Led Govt. Established 16 AIIMS In 8 Years: J P Nadda

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P Nadda hit out at Congress party on Monday saying that while the Dr. Manmohan Singh's government did not establish a single AIIMS in a decade, the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has established 16 new AIIMS in 8 years.

The party supremo was in the Ambala district in the state of Haryana to inaugurate the Atal Cancer Centre in the region. BJP has claimed that its coalition government in Haryana has shifted 485 schemes of 37 departments into digital platforms thus ending corruption. This has further ensured that the benefits of government schemes are reaching directly to beneficiaries.

The party president has also announced that while a designated land has been sanctioned for AIIMS, Manethi Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone very soon. The date for the same, however, has not been announced yet.

In the presence of Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, J.P Nadda at the inaugural event said, "P.M Narendra Modi has already sanctioned AIIMS for Haryana. Land for construction of AIIMS in Haryana has already been made available. Very soon our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji will pay the foundation stone of AIIMS at Manethi in the state."

Nadda has said that India's largest cancer treatment and care centre with 710 beds has been established in Jhajjar in Haryana at a cost of Rs 2,000 crores. The Manohar Lal Khattar government has announced financial assistance upto Rs 2500 per month to cancer patients in Haryana which would also include facility of free travel in state buses for the patients to the health centres.

While the party president stated that 1.18 lakh health and wellness centres have already been constructed in India, in Haryana 1,148 health and wellness centres have been constructed and are currently in operation.