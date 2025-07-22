PM Modi Offers Full Assistance Following Tragic Bangladesh Air Force Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed India's complete solidarity with Bangladesh following a devastating aircraft accident in Dhaka that claimed multiple lives, with many victims being young students. The Indian leader has assured comprehensive assistance to the neighboring nation during this difficult time.

Expressing profound grief over the tragedy, Modi described his shock and sadness at the significant loss of life in the aviation disaster. He particularly emphasized the heartbreaking nature of the incident, given that numerous young students were among the casualties. The Prime Minister extended heartfelt condolences to all families affected by this tragic event.

In his official statement posted on social media platform X, Modi emphasized India's commitment to providing whatever support Bangladesh might require. He assured that India remains prepared to offer all forms of assistance and aid to help the nation cope with this emergency situation.

The Prime Minister also conveyed prayers for the rapid recovery of those who sustained injuries in the crash, demonstrating the humanitarian concern that has characterized India's response to the crisis.

The devastating incident involved a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that went down shortly after takeoff on Monday, July 21, 2025. The Chinese-manufactured F-7 BGI training plane crashed directly into the Milestone School and College campus located in Dhaka's Uttara neighborhood, causing widespread destruction and casualties.

According to official reports and eyewitness accounts, the crash resulted in at least 19 fatalities, with the majority being children who were present at the educational facility. Additionally, dozens of individuals sustained various degrees of injuries from the impact and subsequent emergency response efforts.

The timing and location of the crash made it particularly tragic, as the aircraft struck an active educational institution where students and staff were present during regular hours. Emergency responders, including firefighters and military personnel, immediately rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations and manage the aftermath of the disaster.

This incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with military training operations conducted near populated areas, particularly those housing educational institutions. The Bangladesh Air Force will likely conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

India's immediate offer of support reflects the strong bilateral relationship between the two South Asian neighbors and demonstrates the country's commitment to regional solidarity during times of crisis. The gesture underscores the diplomatic ties and mutual cooperation that have characterized India-Bangladesh relations in recent years.