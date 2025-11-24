  1. Home
PM Modi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra Ji: End of an Era in Indian Cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra Ji, calling it the end of an era.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is very sad because Dharmendra Ji has passed away.

Dharmendra Ji was a very famous actor in Indian cinema.

People loved him because he acted very well in many different roles.

He made every character look real and full of emotion.

PM Modi said Dharmendra Ji was also a very simple and kind person.

He was humble and always warm to everyone.

The Prime Minister said his thoughts are with Dharmendra Ji’s family, friends, and fans.

He ended his message with “Om Shanti,” which means a prayer for peace.

Dharmendra Ji will always be remembered for his great work in films and his good nature.


