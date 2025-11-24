PM Modi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra Ji: End of an Era in Indian Cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is very sad because Dharmendra Ji has passed away.

Dharmendra Ji was a very famous actor in Indian cinema.

People loved him because he acted very well in many different roles.

He made every character look real and full of emotion.

PM Modi said Dharmendra Ji was also a very simple and kind person.

He was humble and always warm to everyone.

The Prime Minister said his thoughts are with Dharmendra Ji’s family, friends, and fans.

He ended his message with “Om Shanti,” which means a prayer for peace.

Dharmendra Ji will always be remembered for his great work in films and his good nature.

The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025



