PM Modi Pays Homage To 'Friend' Arun Jaitley, Remembers Him For 'Diligently Serving Country'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary and remembered him for "diligently serving the country".

Recalling his "friend's" contribution, Prime Minister Modi also shared a video on Twitter of his speech on Jaitley's prayer meet and wrote, ''On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory.''

On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot.



Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary.



Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory. https://t.co/oTcSeyssRk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2020

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda also paid tribute to Jaitley, stating that "unending contribution of his public welfare policies and schemes in the nation-building will always be remembered."

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retired) V K Singh said, ''Remembering one of most versatile politicians, Arun Jaitley ji. An exceptional orator, lawyer, who delivered on all responsibilities assigned to him. His contribution will always be remembered.''

The former Finance Minister died at the age of 66 on August 24, 2019.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet Minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the Finance Minister in the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.