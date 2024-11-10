PM Modi pens message for Padma Vibhushan Sundarlal Patwa on latter's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the selfless service and contributions of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Padma Vibhushan late Sunder Lal Patwa.

Penning a message ahead of his centenary celebrations on November 11, PM Modi welcomed the publication of a memorial book on Patwa’s life and said that his ideals and principles will guide the young generation in taking the country to the next level.

“Happy to know about the organisation of various programs in Bhojpur assembly constituency on the birth centenary of Padma Vibhushan Sunder Lal Patwa ji. On this occasion, the publication of a memorial book focusing on the incidents of his life is commendable,” PM Modi said in the letter.

PM Modi also reflected on his association with the Sangh, value-based politics and said that his entire life was dedicated to selfless service to the country and society.

“As the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, his future-oriented thinking and enthusiasm to take the state forward on the path of development was amazing,” PM Modi wrote in the letter.

“Sunder Lal Patwa ji was a simple and friendly personality. People from other parties also respected him because of his high moral values and clean image. His struggle to protect democracy in the country during the Emergency will always be remembered,” he further wrote.

PM Modi further stated that as the country moves towards a grand and developed India, the thoughts of great personalities like him will go a long way in guiding the next generation.

“The thoughtful discussions being organised on the birth centenary of Sunder Lal Patwa ji will prove useful in the progress of the country and will inspire more and more people to work for the country and society,” PM Modi remarked.

Sunder Lal Patwa passed away in 2016, aged 92. He served as Chief Minister twice from January 20, 1980, to February 17, 1980, and then from March 5, 1990, to December 15, 1992.

He started his political innings by joining Jana Singh in 1951. During the Emergency, he was also detained under MISA from June 1975 to January 1977.