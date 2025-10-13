PM Modi Praises Trump And Netanyahu After Release Of Israeli Hostages From Gaza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed the return of Israeli hostages who were held in Gaza, extending praise to US President Donald Trump for his unwavering peace efforts and to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his firm leadership.

In a post on X, Modi stated that the nation stands behind Trump’s commitment to securing peace in the region. “We welcome the release of all hostages after more than two years in captivity. Their freedom reflects the courage of their families, President Trump’s tireless pursuit of peace, and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s steadfast determination,” Modi wrote.

The release followed the freeing of the remaining 20 Israeli captives by Hamas, signaling a possible end to the prolonged conflict in Gaza that began with the October 7, 2023 attacks, in which 1,219 people—mostly civilians—were killed and 251 hostages were taken.

Trump recently announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first stage of a ceasefire plan involving the release of hostages and prisoners. The deal was finalized after extensive discussions in Egypt’s Sharm al-Sheikh resort.

Speaking to Israel’s Parliament, Trump described the development as the close of a “painful nightmare,” celebrating the safe return of hostages and the parallel release of Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire accord. His visit precedes a peace summit in Egypt, where India will be represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in place of PM Modi.