PM Modi Promises Probe Into Sabarimala Gold Loss, Vows Jail For Those Responsible Ahead Of Kerala Polls

Addressing a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, Modi said the upcoming Assembly elections would be crucial in shaping Kerala’s future and direction. He described his assurance on the Sabarimala issue as a personal guarantee, emphasising accountability and justice in the matter.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while visiting the state to inaugurate several development projects and flag off new train services. Reiterating his commitment, Modi said the alleged gold loss would not be ignored and strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

His comments come amid political debate over the issue, with the BJP highlighting it as a symbol of alleged misgovernance. Modi urged voters to see the forthcoming elections as an opportunity for change, asserting that a new government could bring transparency, development and firm action on sensitive issues affecting public faith.