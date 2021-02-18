PM Modi proposed to start special visa scheme for doctors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a workshop organized to manage the global pandemic Covid-19 on Thursday. 10 neighboring countries are participating in this workshop. Prime Minister Modi appealed here to come together in the war against Covid-19 and called for launching some special schemes for mutual help in times of crisis.

Prime Minister Modi said here that the expectations of the world and our region are focused on providing vaccines at a rapid pace. He said that in this work also, we have to maintain a cooperative and cooperative spirit in every situation. Our health support has achieved many achievements during the past year.

He said that if the 21st century is the Asian century, it cannot be possible without integration between the Deccan of South Asia and the island countries of the Indian Ocean.

Modi said, 'Can we consider preparing a special visa scheme for physicians and nurses? So that in health related emergency situations, he can travel fast and help our people at the request of the country concerned, without losing time.

Prime Minister Modi said, 'Can our civil aviation ministry coordinate a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies?' Can we create a regional platform where the data collected about the effects of the covid-19 pandemic among our population can be collected and studied together? '