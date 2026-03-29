PM Modi Pushes Ethanol Blending To Cut Oil Imports Amid West Asia Crisis

Amid rising global energy concerns triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, Narendra Modi has underlined the importance of India’s ethanol blending programme in reducing dependence on imported crude oil. Speaking at the inauguration of Noida International Airport, the Prime Minister credited sugarcane farmers from western Uttar Pradesh for playing a key role in helping the country save on fuel imports.

He stated that without ethanol blending, India would have needed to import nearly 4.5 crore barrels of crude oil, adding that the initiative has significantly helped conserve foreign exchange. His remarks come at a time when crude oil prices remain elevated due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a region that supplies over 40 per cent of India’s oil requirements.

India’s ethanol blending programme has gained momentum in recent years, with the country achieving its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol ahead of schedule. From April 1, oil marketing companies have been directed to supply E20 fuel across all states and Union Territories. The government has also set an ambitious target of increasing ethanol blending to 30 per cent by 2030.

According to government data, India has saved around ₹1.36 lakh crore in foreign exchange over the past decade by reducing its reliance on crude oil imports. The policy is also aimed at lowering carbon emissions while boosting farmers’ income.

Addressing the broader global situation, the Prime Minister urged citizens to remain united and patient while dealing with the challenges posed by the ongoing crisis. He emphasised that while the situation is global in nature, India must prioritise its own interests and continue taking necessary steps to ensure energy security and avoid fuel shortages.