New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a virtual meeting of SCO organized in Russia on Tuesday. This is the first time between the ongoing dispute with China that PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have come face to face. At the same time, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present in this meeting. The summit was chaired by President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Highlights of PM Modi's speech at SCO meeting

-PM Modi said that United Nations has completed its 75 years. But despite many successes, the basic goal of the United Nations is still incomplete. The world struggling with the economic and social suffering of the epidemic is expected to bring radical changes in the system of the UN.

-He said that India firmly believes in peace, security and prosperity. And we have always voiced opposition to terrorism, illegal arms smuggling, drugs and money laundering. India has remained steadfast in its commitment to work under the SCO as per the principles laid down in the SCO Charter.

-The Prime Minister said, it is unfortunate that repeated attempts to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues into the SCO agenda violate the SCO Charter and Shanghai Spirit. Actually, the issue of Kashmir has already been raised in Pakistan Summit.

Significantly, after the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galvan Valley, the dispute in both countries is at the peak. After this, this meeting is considered important between India and China in several rounds of failed military and diplomatic negotiations.

In this meeting, all member countries will discuss increasing cooperation in important areas of security, counter-terrorism action, economic and humanitarian cooperation. There will be a special focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East. Member countries will also talk about increasing cooperation in education, science, cultural and tourism sector. During this time 2021 can be declared as the cultural year of SCO countries.