PM Modi said - Shonar Bangla has to be resolved from self-sufficient India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal through video conferencing. A live broadcast of the Prime Minister's good wishes message was heard and seen at 78,000 polling booths in all 294 assembly constituencies of the state. In his address, the Prime Minister congratulated the countrymen for Durga Puja.

He also advised the countrymen to take precautions against Corona. The Prime Minister said that the determination of Shonar Bangla from self-sufficient India is to be fulfilled. He said that we have to move forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. The Prime Minister told the people that I urge you to follow all the rules including worship of Maa Durga within a distance of two yards, wearing masks.

Highlighted Points of PM Modi's address-

-It is said in our scriptures- or Goddess Sarva Bhuteshu Shakti Rupena Sanstha. That is, Mother Durga is powerfully located in every person. We have to work with full force in this spirit. Have to reach people.

-To fulfill the resolve of Shonar Bangla from self-sufficient India. Constant work is being done for the rapid development of Bengal. With peace we have to carry forward the brotherhood and work for the unity of the country.

-Our feeling is that - or Goddess Sarvabhuteshu Lakshmirupen Sanstha. That is, mother Durga lives in Lakshmi form with everyone. So we have to work for everyone's happiness, for everyone's development. We have to move forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', everyone's faith.

-The central government of BJP has adopted the mantra of Purvodaya, taking continuous decisions for the development of eastern India. West Bengal has to play an important role in this mission of Purvodaya. I am confident that West Bengal will soon move towards a new direction by becoming the center of the East.

-For Bengal's infrastructure, continuous work is also being done to improve connectivity. For the East-West Metro Corridor project in Kolkata, Rs. 8.5 thousand crore has also been approved.

-Bank accounts of about four crore poor of Bengal have been opened through Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Not only this, through the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme, the work of delivering clean water through pipes was done in about 4 lakh houses of Bengal.

-For the rapid development of Bengal, continuous work is being done to provide basic amenities to the people of Bengal. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been built for nearly 30 lakh poor people in Bengal. About 90 lakh poor women have been given free gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

-This new resolve of self-reliant India in the 21st century will also be strengthened from the soil of Bengal. The pride of Bengal, the industry here, has to take its prosperity and prosperity to a new height.

-This blessing of Maa Durga will be fulfilled only when our farmers become self-sufficient, our laborers become self-sufficient, our country becomes self-sufficient. With this determination of self-reliant India, we have to fulfill the resolve of Sonar Bangla.

- I am an MP of Bholenath's city Kashi. In Kashi, mother Durga sits as mother Annapurna. As a mother, Durga always worries that none of her children should be hungry, no one should be poor.

-Work is underway to increase communication and connectivity with Nepal and Bangladesh and several road and highway projects are underway to facilitate this. From national highways, waterways to broadband connectivity to our villages, we are trying to alleviate problems with common Bengali lives.

-It was the land of Bengal itself that worked to make Swadeshi a resolution in the freedom movement. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee gave the message of self-reliant farmer and self-reliant life from the land of Bengal itself.

-The laws related to the punishment of rape have been very strict, there has been a provision of even death penalty for those who misbehave. The new resolve that India has taken - the women power has a very big role in the campaign we have embarked on.

Whether it is acceptance to work even in deep mines or pay permanent commission in the army, continuous work is being done to strengthen the country's power. The government is also vigilant about the safety of women.

-Whether it is the facility of free check-ups during pregnancy or nutrition campaign, whether to construct toilets in homes under Swachh Bharat or to give freedom from smoke in the kitchen, whether to work in night shifts or motherhood The holiday should be extended from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

-Today, the campaign for the empowerment of women in the country is also continuing at a rapid pace. Whether to open bank accounts of 22 crore women under Jan Dhan Yojana or to give easy loan to crores of women under Mudra scheme, whether it is 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign or the law against triple talaq.

-This is the idea of ​​the BJP, this is the sanskar and this is also the resolution. Therefore, the campaign for the empowerment of women in the country continues at a rapid pace.

-Only a fraction of the mother was sufficient to slay Mahishasura, but all divine powers were organized for this task. Similarly, women power always has the power to overcome all challenges. In such a situation it is the responsibility of all to stand with them in an organized manner.

-Our mother Durga is called 'Daridraya grief fear Harini', 'Durgati-Nashini'. That is, she removes the sorrows, the poverty, the misery. Therefore, Durga Puja is completed only when we overcome someone's grief, help some poor person.

-Today is the opportunity to bow down in front of them, who brought alive India's freedom movement, filled with new energy such Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Shaheed Khudiram Bose, Shaheed Prafulla Chaki, Master Da Surya Sen, Bagha Jatin I bow

I salute Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Sharad Chandra Chattopadhyay. Those who showed a new path to the society, the new consciousness awakened by taking the names of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Guruchand Thakur, Harichand Thakur, Panchanan Burma.

- I salute Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Sri Aurobindo, Baba Loknath, Sri Sri Thakur Sukh Chandra, Maa Anandamayi, who applied the soil of Bengal with their foreheads.

-Great personalities from the land of Bengal have served Mother Bharti as and when required, with weapons and scriptures, with sacrifice and penance.

The festival of Durga Puja is also a festival of unity and wholeness of India. Durga Puja of Bengal gives this newness of India a new shine, new colors, new makeup. It is the influence of the awakened consciousness of Bengal, the spirituality of Bengal, the historicity of Bengal.

-When faith is imperfect, blessings of Mother Durga, then the whole country becomes Bengalous beyond the place, situation, situation.

-Today my brothers and sisters of West Bengal have such power of devotion, it seems that I am not present in Delhi but today I am present among you all in Bengal.