PM Modi said, the work done for the poor in the last 6 years has never been done before

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the work done for the poor in the country in the last six years has never been done before. Through video conference, the Prime Minister said in 'Swanidhi Samvad' with the street vendors of Madhya Pradesh that his government's endeavour is to make the life of every country easier and they can become self-reliant.

He said, there has been a lot of talk of the poor in our country, but the work done for the poor in the last six years has never been done before. Every sector, every sector where the poor, the afflicted, the exploited and the deprived were in lack, the government's plans came as its enabler.

During this, Prime Minister Modi said that instead of plastic bottles once used for drinking water, use mud pots. At the same time, the Prime Minister congratulated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and said that his efforts ensured the benefit of Swanidhi Yojana to more than 1 lakh street vendors - street vendors in Madhya Pradesh in just 2 months. It was for the first time that the network of millions of street vendors was truly connected to the system.