PM Modi Says Patience Paid Off On US Trade Deal, Signals Confidence To Critics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India’s recently concluded trade agreement with the United States was the result of a calm and patient strategy, noting that earlier criticism over tariff negotiations had now been overtaken by positive outcomes.

Addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the deal had helped create a favourable economic environment and showcased the government’s steady and consistent handling of complex global trade talks. His remarks were widely seen as a message to critics who had questioned the government’s approach during prolonged negotiations.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from NDA MPs at the meeting, where he underlined that changing global dynamics were increasingly working in India’s favour.

“Many questioned our handling of tariffs, but we remained patient. Today, the results are there for everyone to see,” he said, adding that the evolving world order was tilting towards India despite trade tensions in several parts of the globe.

Earlier, in a post on social media, the Prime Minister said confidence was central to progress and described the faith of India’s citizens as a key force in achieving the goal of a developed nation.

During his address, he also urged Members of Parliament to maintain full attendance in the House, participate actively in debates, and communicate the government’s initiatives effectively to the public. He asked party leaders to reach out to citizens and highlight the key measures announced in the Union Budget.

Emphasising the economic potential of the trade agreement, the Prime Minister said it should now translate into a boost for domestic manufacturing and improved quality standards, aligning with the government’s broader push to strengthen India’s industrial base.

The India–US trade agreement was announced after a phone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump. Under the deal, Washington will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

Following the announcement, PM Modi described the move as a significant boost for Indian exporters and thanked the US President for the decision. He said closer cooperation between the two large democracies would unlock new opportunities and benefit people in both countries.

President Trump, for his part, said the tariff reduction would take effect immediately, calling it a sign of friendship and respect for the Indian Prime Minister. He expressed confidence that the agreement would further strengthen bilateral ties and deliver tangible results.