PM Modi sees end of Covid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year, said the country is successfully fighting the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He lauded the huge number of children in the age group of 15-18 being vaccinated against Covid-19.

"It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken Covid vaccine. The faith of our people in our nation's vaccine is a great source of strength. Now, the number of Covid infections is declining. This is a very positive sign," he said, while reiterating the importance of taking possible precautions. "It is important to defeat Covid and ensure economic progress." He said corruption is like a "termite" which makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

Lok Sabha secretariat officials said four days beginning February 2 have been provisionally allotted for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The Congress has declared that it will reach out to like-minded parties to raise issues such as farm distress, Chinese "incursions", demand for relief package for Covid-19 victims, sale of Air India and the Pegasus snooping row during the session.