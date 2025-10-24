PM Modi set to launch election campaign with visit to Samastipur ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

PM Modi Samastipur rally to pay a floral tribute to deceased Karpoori Thakur on the 24th of October, Friday 2025. This will mark the official start of Modi campaign for election in Bihar to contest the State elections. This visit is significant and symbolic in paying tribute to Bihar's political legacy as well as starting the high stakes electoral campaign.

Bihar election live updates

In the camp of the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal( RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was declared the sanctioned principal clerical representative for the INDIA bloc ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. It was revealed in Patna by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) the senior observer of Bihar, Ashok Gehlot, in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav as well as other alliance leaders.

BJP chief R.P. Singh in his response to the developments stated it was the case that the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar will contest the Assembly elections under the direction by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He also called Tejashwi Yadav's request that the NDA reveal the chief minister's profile not necessary. “Nitish Kumar has already made it clear that he is with the NDA, and we are contesting under Bihar politics 2025.

In a separate development, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday appeared to take a veiled jibe at his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav over the RJD leader’s attack on him over Jeevika self-help groups and accused him of trying to “mislead” women through unfulfilled promises.