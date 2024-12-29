PM Modi shares success story of Kurukshetra in malaria prevention

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the success story of Kurukshetra's efforts in malaria prevention with the entire country during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

The Prime Minister praised Kurukshetra for presenting a model to tackle malaria. The state Health Department ran special campaigns to control mosquito breeding, spread awareness through radio and other mediums, and successfully reduced malaria cases.

The Prime Minister commended the state's efforts and mentioned that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also recognised India’s initiatives in malaria prevention.

Chief Minister Saini listened to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme along with party workers in Panchkula.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister also talked about the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, starting on January 14 and emphasised its cultural and traditional importance.

“The speciality of the Maha Kumbh is not only in its vastness. The speciality of the Kumbh is also in its diversity. Crores of people congregate for this event. Lakhs of saints, thousands of traditions, hundreds of sects, many Akharas, everyone becomes a part of this event. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, and no one is small. Such a scene of unity in diversity will not be seen anywhere else in the world. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of unity,” the PM said.

Commending ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as a highly educational and inspiring programme, the Chief Minister said it “provides valuable insights into various fields, including sports, agriculture, health, and employment. Collaborative work is being appreciated by the farmers through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)”.

Later, the Chief Minister attended a ‘satsang’ at the Sant Nirankari Bhawan in Panchkula. He praised the Sant Nirankari Mission for its participation in various social initiatives. The CM said he recently participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign held at the Sant Nirankari Adhyatmik Sthal in Samalkha, where approximately 30,000 saplings were planted.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Satguru Mata Sudiksha-ji Maharaj, the mission also participates in blood donation camps and cleanliness drives, which benefit society significantly.

Former Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, and other dignitaries were also present.