PM Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Remarks On Ramakrishna Mission And Bharat Sevashram Sangha
Highlights
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments targeting the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.
- They accused the TMC of instigating fear among monks for political gains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her recent remarks against the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. Speaking at a Lok Sabha election rally in Jhargram, West Bengal, Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of instigating fear among monks to gain political advantage.
He condemned the attacks on the ashram of Ramakrishna Mission by TMC members, labeling it as shameful. Modi emphasized that the people of Bengal would not tolerate such actions. Referring to Mamata Banerjee's comments, Modi asserted that the socio-religious organizations like Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were being threatened solely to appease the TMC's vote bank.
He highlighted the role of these organizations in serving society and criticized the CM's attempts to discredit them. Mamata Banerjee had alleged that some monks associated with these organizations were favoring the BJP, which was denied by both the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.
