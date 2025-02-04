Live
Just In
PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Boring' Speech Comment, 'Indian State' Remarks In Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes Rahul Gandhi's comments on President's address, questions Congress's understanding of Constitution, and highlights BJP's poverty alleviation efforts in Lok Sabha address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, responding to Gandhi's characterization of the President's address as "boring." Modi suggested that those who stage photo opportunities in slum areas would naturally find parliamentary discussions about poverty uninteresting.
Speaking during the motion of thanks to the President's address, Modi particularly addressed Gandhi's controversial statement about "fighting the Indian state." The Prime Minister equated such rhetoric with the language of "urban naxals," suggesting it demonstrated a fundamental misunderstanding of the Constitution.
The context of these remarks stems from Gandhi's recent campaign activities in Delhi's Seelampur area and his comments about President Droupadi Murmu's Budget session address. The controversy was further fueled by Sonia Gandhi's remark describing the President as "poor thing" who appeared tired.
Modi also challenged the Congress's claims about BJP undermining the Constitution, particularly highlighting the party's historical handling of issues like the Shah Bano case and Jammu & Kashmir's constitutional rights. He contrasted this with his government's achievements, claiming that 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty during the BJP's decade in power, comparing it to Congress's long-standing but unfulfilled "gareebi hatao" (remove poverty) promise.
In a significant political move ahead of the Delhi elections, Modi also criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, making references to alleged luxurious renovations of the Chief Minister's residence. He contrasted this with his government's focus on providing basic amenities like piped water to households across the country.
The speech effectively combined responses to opposition criticism with highlighting his government's achievements while maintaining political pressure on both national and local opposition leaders.