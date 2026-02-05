PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Traitor’ Remark, Accuses Congress Of Insulting Sikhs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the party of harbouring hostility towards Sikhs following Gandhi’s remark calling Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a “traitor.” Modi said the comment showed extreme arrogance and went beyond a personal attack, amounting to an insult to the Sikh community and its Gurus.

The Prime Minister was referring to a heated exchange outside Parliament a day earlier, when Rahul Gandhi, protesting in support of suspended Congress MPs from Punjab, made the remark as Bittu was entering the House. Bittu later responded by calling Gandhi an “enemy of the nation.”

In his address, Modi questioned how a person could be labelled a traitor merely for changing political allegiance and said such language was unacceptable in a democracy. He stressed that the word carried serious implications and undermined parliamentary decorum, adding that targeting an MP in this manner reflected poorly on the Congress leadership.

Modi also pointed out that Bittu came from a family that had made sacrifices for the country and said the remark revealed deep-seated intolerance within the Congress. He concluded by warning that such conduct would further erode public trust in the party.