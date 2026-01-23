PM Modi Targets Temple Controversies In Kerala And Tamil Nadu As BJP Steps Up Southern Election Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday intensified the BJP’s election campaign in southern India, using temple-related controversies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to criticise the ruling governments in both States. Addressing public meetings during his visits, he accused regional parties of exploiting religious issues for political gain and failing to deliver on their promises.

In Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister referred to the Karthigai Deepam issue and alleged that the DMK had indulged in vote-bank politics rather than standing with devotees. Speaking at a rally in Chengalpattu, he accused the party led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of betraying public trust despite receiving strong electoral mandates. Mr. Modi described the DMK government as “CMC”, claiming it symbolised corruption, mafia influence and crime, and said people were ready to remove it from power. He asserted that a BJP-led NDA government with a “double-engine” model was poised to take charge in the State.

Earlier in the day in Kerala, Mr. Modi made a strong electoral promise linked to the Sabarimala gold controversy. He said that if the BJP formed the government after the upcoming Assembly elections, the alleged loss of gold at the temple would be thoroughly investigated and those responsible would be sent to jail, calling it his personal guarantee. The remarks were made in Thiruvananthapuram, where he also inaugurated development projects and flagged off new train services.

The Sabarimala issue relates to allegations of misappropriation of gold from parts of the temple structure, a case that has triggered political debate in Kerala and is currently being probed by a special investigation team following directions from the High Court. By foregrounding these disputes, the Prime Minister sought to sharpen the BJP’s campaign narrative in both States as elections draw closer.