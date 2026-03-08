PM Modi Targets Trinamool Over Alleged Insult To President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly criticised the Trinamool Congress, accusing the party of arrogance and “dirty politics” over the alleged disrespect shown to President Droupadi Murmu during an event in West Bengal.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Delhi Metro corridor, the Prime Minister said that the ruling party in West Bengal had failed to properly organise the International Santal Conference, which the President attended in Darjeeling. He claimed the alleged mismanagement of the event amounted to an insult not only to the President but also to the Constitution.

Modi stated that the President, who comes from the tribal community, had travelled to the state to participate in an important celebration related to the Santhal community. However, according to him, the event was poorly managed and the Trinamool Congress boycotted the occasion. He warned that the people of West Bengal would eventually reject the party’s “arrogance of power”.

Earlier, President Murmu had expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements during her visit to Darjeeling for the conference. She reportedly criticised the state administration for providing a smaller venue and for the sudden change in the event location.

The remarks triggered a sharp response from the Trinamool Congress. Party MP Sagarika Ghose accused the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party of politicising the office of the President. She also demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Santal community.

The political exchange has further intensified tensions between the BJP-led central government and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.