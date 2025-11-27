PM Modi to address 60th All-India DG/IG police conference in Raipur

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 60th edition of the All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Chhattisgarh, an official statement said on Thursday.

The three-day Conference, scheduled from November 28-30 in Raipur, aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat', the statement said.

Held under the overarching theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', the Conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as Left Wing Extremism, Counter terrorism, Disaster management, Women's Safety, and use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing.

The Prime Minister will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

The conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior Police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues.

It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently taken a keen interest in this annual conference, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge.

Business sessions, break-out interactions and thematic dining table discussions offer participants an opportunity to share their perspectives directly with the Prime Minister on critical internal security and policy matters.

Since 2014, the format of the conference has undergone continuous upgradation under the Prime Minister’s guidance, including hosting it at diverse locations across the country.

The conference was earlier held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

Continuing this tradition, the 60th DGsP/IGsP Conference is being organised this year in Raipur.

The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations.

To bring in fresh and innovative ideas, Heads of the Home Department of States/UTs and some selected cutting-edge level Police officers in the ranks of DIG and SP will also participate physically this year.