PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM Today, Ahead Of GST Rate Cuts
Highlights
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, a day before the government’s GST rate cuts take effect from September 22.
- While the agenda of his address is yet to be revealed, the revised GST rates are expected to lower the cost of several consumer goods.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address to the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, just a day before the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts are set to come into effect from September 22.
Although the exact subject of his speech has not been officially disclosed, it comes at a significant moment as the government prepares to roll out revised GST rates aimed at easing the financial burden on consumers. The upcoming tax changes are expected to bring relief to households by making several essential and commonly used items more affordable.
The GST Council recently approved these revisions after extensive deliberations, with the intention of stimulating consumption, improving compliance, and giving a boost to key sectors of the economy. The move is particularly crucial ahead of the festive season, when consumer demand typically sees a sharp rise.
Political observers suggest that Modi’s address may highlight the government’s broader economic vision, ongoing reforms, and its commitment to reducing costs for the common man. The timing of the speech, just before the tax cuts are implemented, is seen as a way to directly connect with citizens and underline the government’s pro-people measures.
The nation will be closely watching to see if the Prime Minister also touches upon other pressing issues, such as inflation, job creation, or global economic challenges, alongside the much-anticipated GST relief.
