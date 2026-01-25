PM Modi to address public rally in Assam on Feb 14: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that PM Narendra Modi will visit Guwahati on February 14 for a packed programme centred on infrastructure development and political outreach, marking another significant engagement of the Prime Minister with the state.

During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the much-anticipated Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, a major infrastructure project expected to significantly improve connectivity across the Brahmaputra.

The bridge is aimed at easing traffic congestion, reducing travel time and boosting economic activity in the region by strengthening links between Guwahati and northern Assam.

In a major push towards sustainable urban transport, the Prime Minister will also hand over 100 electric buses to the Assam government. These buses, provided by the Centre, are part of the government’s broader initiative to promote clean mobility and reduce carbon emissions in urban centres.

Officials said the induction of electric buses will enhance public transport facilities in Guwahati and surrounding areas while supporting Assam’s green transition goals.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a large election-focused rally at Khanapara in Guwahati. The rally is expected to see the participation of booth-level workers, party functionaries and leaders from across the state, reflecting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisational mobilisation ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

The proposed visit continues Prime Minister Modi’s sustained engagement with Assam and the Northeast over the past few years.

In his recent visit to the state earlier this month, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the state government’s ambitious project of an elevated corridor in the Kaziranga National Park, primarily aimed at saving wildlife from getting hit by vehicles on the national highway connecting Guwahati and Jorhat.

The Prime Minister also flagged off two trains connecting Assam with the northern parts of the country. The Centre’s focus on Assam has also been evident in investments in flood management, energy, tourism and urban development, alongside repeated outreach to youth, farmers and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister said the upcoming visit will further reinforce the Centre’s commitment to Assam’s development and growth trajectory.