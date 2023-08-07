Live
- India, US discuss G20 cross-border payments, global debt challenges
- Paytm Payments Services appoints S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor
- Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition in Nuh, seeks detail of action
- Couple arrested for impersonating as IPS, IAS officers in Srinagar
- Senthil Balaji case: Supreme Court refers the question if police custody will only be within the first 15 days of remand to larger bench
- Vector bound infections MCC-district health dept to launch final assault
- Feather in the Cap for Manipal Institute of Technology
- Senior IAS officials lodged complaint against wife in Hyd
- Green Arecanut Imports, Nothing to worry CAMPCO Chief
- Dr. Sabarish Suresh Presents Dissertation on Post-Colonial India
PM Modi to hold meeting with Northeast NDA MPs
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with NDA MPs from northeast on Monday evening. The meeting will be attended by BJP Members of Parliament and those from its allies.
Assam BJP MP Pradhan Barua told IANS that the Prime Minister will address all NDA MPs. However, the topic of discussions are not yet known.National BJP president J. P. Nadda, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Gadkari will also attend the meeting.
PM Modi has already had six cluster talks with NDA lawmakers from various states.
Notably, the Central government has given particular attention to the Northeast since BJP came to power.
