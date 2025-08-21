PM Modi to inaugurate affordable houses, shops in Ahmedabad on Aug 25

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1,449 affordable houses and 130 shops built for Rs 133.42 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during his two-day Gujarat visit on August 25–26.

The project, developed under the in-situ slum redevelopment component, will provide modern housing facilities to families living in slum settlements of Ahmedabad’s Nikol area.

Under PMAY (Urban), Gujarat has so far completed construction of over 15 lakh houses, against a target of 7.64 lakh, with 9.66 lakh houses sanctioned and 9.07 lakh already delivered.

The state has also bagged multiple national awards for its performance, including six in 2019 and seven in 2022. Meanwhile, under PMAY (Rural), Gujarat has completed 6 lakh houses since 2016, with an additional 2.39 lakh homes under construction, to be completed by March 2026.

The scheme has attracted cumulative spending of Rs 8,936.55 crore till August 2025. Beneficiaries have also received additional state incentives such as Rs 50,000 roof-casting support, Rs 20,000 completion bonus, and assistance for sanitation and employment through convergence with MGNREGA and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Gujarat has also been at the forefront of innovations, becoming the first state in India to get approval for Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) and one of six states implementing the Light House Project under the Global Housing Technology Challenge, with 1,144 technologically advanced houses already completed in Rajkot.

The Gujarat government has steadily increased its housing budget in recent years to boost affordable housing, particularly under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Mukhyamantri Gruh Yojana.

A significant portion of allocations goes toward urban housing for low and middle-income groups, slum redevelopment, and rural housing support.

The focus is on making housing more inclusive by providing subsidies, easy loans, and incentives for private developers to participate in affordable housing projects.

The state has also emphasised green housing, infrastructure support, and integrating housing projects with basic amenities like water, sanitation, and electricity, ensuring that the push for “Housing for All” is not just about construction but also about livability.



