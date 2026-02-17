PM Modi To Inaugurate Remaining Delhi–Meerut Rapid Rail Stretch On February 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil major infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh later this month, including the inauguration of the remaining portion of the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor and the launch of a new metro stretch in Meerut.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Prime Minister will first lay the foundation stone for north India’s first semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddh Nagar on February 21. The following day, on February 22, Modi will inaugurate the final stretches of the 82-kilometre Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut rapid rail corridor, along with the 23-kilometre Meerut Metro line.

The rapid rail corridor connects key urban and industrial hubs between Delhi and Meerut, significantly cutting travel time and improving daily commuting. Officials said the newly opened sections include a five-kilometre stretch within Delhi and a 21-kilometre stretch from Meerut South to Modipuram. The Meerut Metro corridor will feature 13 stations and will operate alongside the rapid rail system.

Speaking during the Budget Session of the Legislative Council, Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s expanding connectivity across road, rail, air, and waterways. He noted that travel between Delhi and Meerut, which once took nearly three hours, can now be completed in around 45 minutes via improved highways and will become even more efficient with the rapid rail service.

The Chief Minister also underlined broader infrastructure growth in the state, stating that Uttar Pradesh accounts for more than half of India’s expressway network and has the country’s largest railway system. He added that metro services are already operational across multiple cities, with Meerut set to join the list following the Prime Minister’s visit.

In addition, Adityanath pointed to progress in inland waterways, airport expansion, and logistics infrastructure, including the upcoming international airport and maintenance hub at Jewar, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a major transportation and industrial hub in the country.