PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of welfare schemes in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact virtually with some of the beneficiaries of different welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

These schemes include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (urban and rural), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Poshan Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Amrit Yojna, among others, the official said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also interact with the beneficiaries of these schemes, he added.

