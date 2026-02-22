PM Modi To Launch Full Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, India’s Fastest Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the remaining sections of the 82-km Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the 23-km Meerut Metro, completing India’s first Namo Bharat corridor and significantly strengthening connectivity across the National Capital Region. Train services on the newly opened stretches will begin at 6 pm following the ceremony.

The inauguration includes the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, along with the 21-km section connecting Meerut South to Modipuram. With the corridor fully operational, passengers will be able to travel between Delhi and Meerut in under an hour.

Designed for a top speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed of up to 160 kmph, the RRTS will sharply reduce travel time between Delhi and urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut. The Meerut Metro, running alongside the RRTS on several stretches, will operate at a maximum speed of around 120 kmph, making it the fastest metro service in the country. The 23-km metro corridor includes 13 stations, with interchange facilities available at key points including Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram.

Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station, has been developed as a major multi-modal transport hub linking Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and Ring Road connectivity. Three additional stations — Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram — are also being commissioned in Meerut.

The Namo Bharat trains feature a digital driver console capable of handling speeds up to 180 kmph and offer premium coaches equipped with mobile and laptop charging points, sun blinds and enhanced seating comfort. Amenities such as luggage space, dedicated women’s coaches, bottle holders and magazine racks have been incorporated to improve commuter experience. Smart ticketing through vending machines and QR code-based systems aims to provide seamless, cashless travel.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad in the morning and later flag off both the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station, travelling to Meerut South. He is also set to address a public gathering and dedicate development projects worth approximately Rs 12,930 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations ahead of the launch, inspecting station facilities, security arrangements and event logistics.

The inauguration marks a significant step in expanding regional rapid transit infrastructure in Delhi-NCR, aimed at easing congestion, cutting commute times and promoting sustainable urban mobility.