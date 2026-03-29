PM Modi to launch over Rs 67 crore tourism projects in North Gujarat

Vav-Tharad (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for tourism projects worth over Rs 67 crore across North Gujarat on March 31.

The move is aligned with the state government’s plan to expand tourism infrastructure during 2026, which has been declared as ‘Gujarat Tourism Year’.

The projects span key locations including Rani ki Vav, Vadnagar and Balaram, and are aimed at combining heritage conservation with modern visitor facilities and technology-driven experiences.

At Rani ki Vav, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Patan, a light and sound show, along with projection mapping, has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 18 crore.

The installation is intended to present the historical narrative of Queen Udayamati and showcase traditional water management systems and architectural features through modern visual techniques.

Officials said the project is designed to connect historical heritage with contemporary modes of presentation.

In Vadnagar, at Sharmishtha Lake, a water screen projection show has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

The show will depict historical water-conservation practices and the town’s past through synchronised light and sound projected on the water surface, reflecting earlier engineering approaches and local history.

In Banaskantha district, development works worth approximately Rs 25 crore are being undertaken at Balaram Mahadev Temple and the nearby Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple.

These include construction and upgrading of ghats, parking facilities, entrance gateways, internal roads, gazebos and food kiosks, to improve accessibility and visitor amenities while supporting the sites’ religious and natural significance.

The state government said the initiative forms part of a wider tourism development plan that includes upgrading heritage sites, improving connectivity, developing coastal areas and strengthening visitor services such as trained guides.

Budgetary provisions have been made for these works under the current financial plan.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state continues to focus on strengthening tourism infrastructure and presenting its heritage through modern means, while Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has overseen aspects of planning and implementation through the tourism department.

An official statement noted that the developments are intended to preserve historical sites while enhancing visitor experience, stating that the effort represents “not only physical development but also an attempt to present Gujarat’s ancient heritage to the new generation through modern technology”.

The projects will be e-inaugurated and launched from Vav-Tharad as part of the Prime Minister’s visit, with officials indicating that the initiative is expected to support increased tourism activity across the region.



